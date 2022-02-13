How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (17-6) vs. Northwestern (10-12)

Game Time: 1 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Chris Collins (9th season)

2020 Record: 9-15 (6-13 Big Ten)

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois leads the all-time series 140-43

Illinois has won the last 7 meetings.

What happened last time?

Jan. 29, 2022: Illinois 59, Northwestern 56

After missing the last two games with a concussion, Kofi Cockburn made his return to the starting lineup on Saturday afternoon at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, and Illinois desperately needed him. His 22 points spearheaded the Illini to a 59-56 victory, and marked Illinois’ seventh straight win over the Wildcats.

Both defenses were locked in early. The Illini forced Northwestern into contested looks and two points through the game’s first 6+ minutes. They held the Wildcats to just 23% shooting from the field and 22% from deep through the first 20 minutes.