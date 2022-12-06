The best tweets from Illinois’ shocking win

In case you missed it, Illinois somehow pulled off an incredible win Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, as the Illini ended No. 2 Texas’ undefeated season.

And it’s safe to say Twitter loved it. Here’s the best reactions from the win.

Illinois is so hard to prepare for because it has so many different people who can be the assassin.



Tonight, Matthew Mayer started things, but Terrence Shannon Jr. finished. https://t.co/IgENPjTZer — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 7, 2022

This @IlliniMBB team is only going to keep getting better and better — Matt LaCosse (@Mattylac11) December 7, 2022

Hey @kenpomeroy, do the tweet — Quentin Wetzel (@qwetz29) December 7, 2022

Matt was great early. Terrence & Jayden were great late….but Sencire provided so much juice during that brutal offensive stretch.



Played his ass off and helped this team stay within striking distance. Contributions all around. — Mike LaTulip (@LaTulip_Mike) December 7, 2022

Illinois finished with six more turnovers than assists and still beat the No. 2 team in the country at a neutral site. Imagine what they could do if they play well. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 7, 2022

HORNS DOWN BITCHES — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) December 7, 2022