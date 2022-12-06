 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The best tweets from Illinois’ shocking win

The Twitterverse enjoyed the W.

By Stephen Cohn
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Illinois at Texas Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In case you missed it, Illinois somehow pulled off an incredible win Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, as the Illini ended No. 2 Texas’ undefeated season.

And it’s safe to say Twitter loved it. Here’s the best reactions from the win.

Loading comments...