How to Watch Illinois vs. Texas: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 17 Illinois at No. 2 Texas
Game time: 6 p.m.
TV Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: SlingTV
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL +4, O/U 140.5
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood
Last Game: Loss to Maryland
Gameday Reading:
Texas Longhorns (6-0)
Head Coach: Chris Beard
Last Game: Win over Creighton
Gameday Reading:
What Happened The Last Time They Played?
Texas leads all-time series 3-2.
LAST MATCHUP: Nov. 18, 2010: Texas 90, Illinois 84 (OT)
NEW YORK (AP) - Texas’ two young frontcourt players had impressive numbers Thursday night. When it came to overtime, though, the senior man up front made sure the Longhorns took the lead for good.
Sophomore Jordan Hamilton had 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting and freshman Tristan Thompson had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, four assists and five blocks for Texas in the semifinals of the 2K Sports Classic. Senior Gary Johnson had 16 points, four and an assist in the Longhorns’ 8-0 run to start the overtime of their 90-84 victory over No. 13 Illinois. All three of them had seven rebounds.
