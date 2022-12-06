 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch Illinois vs. Texas: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

The Illini have a big opportunity at MSG.

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Basketball: Syracuse at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch No. 17 Illinois at No. 2 Texas

Game time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: SlingTV

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL +4, O/U 140.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Last Game: Loss to Maryland

Gameday Reading:

Texas Longhorns (6-0)

Head Coach: Chris Beard

Last Game: Win over Creighton

Gameday Reading:

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

Texas leads all-time series 3-2.

LAST MATCHUP: Nov. 18, 2010: Texas 90, Illinois 84 (OT)

NEW YORK (AP) - Texas’ two young frontcourt players had impressive numbers Thursday night. When it came to overtime, though, the senior man up front made sure the Longhorns took the lead for good.

Sophomore Jordan Hamilton had 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting and freshman Tristan Thompson had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, four assists and five blocks for Texas in the semifinals of the 2K Sports Classic. Senior Gary Johnson had 16 points, four and an assist in the Longhorns’ 8-0 run to start the overtime of their 90-84 victory over No. 13 Illinois. All three of them had seven rebounds.

