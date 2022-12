On this birthday episode of Oskee Talk, we discuss Illinois’ newest addition through the transfer portal (2:10), Chase Brown getting dissed (13:12), the Big Ten landing two teams in the CFP (22:33), Coleman Hawkins’ triple-double (32:40), women’s basketball nearly shocking the nation (51:39), and Illinois’ bowl destination (58:05). We end the episode with the Illini of the Week!

