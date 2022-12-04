Illinois nearly stuns No. 5 Indiana on the road

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The times are changing.
New Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has the program heading in the right direction, as evidenced by nearly a historic upset Sunday afternoon in Bloomington.
The Illini came one shot away from beating undefeated No. 5 Indiana, losing 65-61 in what would have been Illinois’ first road win over a top-5 team in program history.
According to TCR’s Stats Department (shoutout Alex Orr), the Illini have just two wins over a top-5 opponent all-time. The first came in triple-overtime against No. 3 Long Beach State in 1982. The most recent was an 82-65 thumping of No. 5 Georgia in 2000 — both those results happened in Champaign.
Junior Makira Cook, who transferred to Illinois (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) from Dayton with her head coach during the offseason, was the big scorer for the Illini, finishing with 33 points on 12-of-25 shooting.
We’ll have more coverage of this wild game this week. But wow, this is a team you can be proud of. And a remarkable turnaround.
YOU GOTTA SEE THIS
Buzzer. Beater.
BOOM @makiracook splashes a huge three to end the half!— Illinois W Basketball (@IlliniWBB) December 4, 2022
Half | #Illini 32, Indiana 34#Illini | #HTTO | #OneWay pic.twitter.com/sNqW16ZFqR
TWEET OF THE GAME
STOP THE COUNT!!! pic.twitter.com/fZ4IRptS5X— Noah Cowell (@cowell_noah) December 4, 2022
UP NEXT
The Illini now return to State Farm Center for their Big Ten home opener against Rutgers.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday on BTN+.
Loading comments...