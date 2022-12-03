Illinois adds first transfer commit of offseason

The Illini aren’t playing in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday night, but Bret Bielema and Co. are hard at work.

Louisville DB Nicario Harper became Illinois’ first offseason addition after he announced his commitment Saturday.

First of all I want to thank God for blessing me and allowing me to play the game that I love. At this time I have ended my recruitment and will play my last year at the The university of ILLINOIS

Jeremiah 29:11#HTTO #Illini #FamILLy pic.twitter.com/pxj3GyNOjt — Nicario Harper (@nicario2) December 3, 2022

According to 247, Illinois visited Harper in person this week.

Harper has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Georgia native started his college career at Southern Mississippi before transferring to FCS Jacksonville State. Harper was named an AP First-Team FCS All-American during the COVID 2020-21 season.

He spent the 2022 season at Louisville playing just four games for the Cardinals.

Illinois is losing a lot of defensive depth — especially in the backfield — to graduation and the NFL Draft, so Harper should be able to compete for a starting role in the secondary next season.