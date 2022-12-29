How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Illinois: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch Illinois (8-4) vs. Bethune-Cookman (4-8)
Game Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Channel: FS1
Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: N/A
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood
Last game: 93-71 loss to Missouri
Gameday Reading:
Bethune-Cookman
Head Coach: Reggie Theus
Last game: 87-85 loss to North Florida
What Happened the Last Time They Played?
Some similar circumstances the last time these two faced off...
Dec. 28, 1999: Illinois 97, Bethune-Cookman 47
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - For Illinois’ players, it was a laugher to help them get over a disappointing loss. For coach Lon Kruger, it was a good tuneup for the Big Ten season.
“Bethune-Cookman is not Kansas, but we’re more concerned with our play than with the result,” Kruger said Tuesday night after Brian Cook and Marcus Griffin each scored 18 points as the 20th-ranked Illini beat Bethune-Cookman 97-47.
Loading comments...