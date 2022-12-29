How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Illinois: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch Illinois (8-4) vs. Bethune-Cookman (4-8)

Game Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1

Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Last game: 93-71 loss to Missouri

Gameday Reading:

Bethune-Cookman

Head Coach: Reggie Theus

Last game: 87-85 loss to North Florida

What Happened the Last Time They Played?

Some similar circumstances the last time these two faced off...

Dec. 28, 1999: Illinois 97, Bethune-Cookman 47

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - For Illinois’ players, it was a laugher to help them get over a disappointing loss. For coach Lon Kruger, it was a good tuneup for the Big Ten season.

“Bethune-Cookman is not Kansas, but we’re more concerned with our play than with the result,” Kruger said Tuesday night after Brian Cook and Marcus Griffin each scored 18 points as the 20th-ranked Illini beat Bethune-Cookman 97-47.