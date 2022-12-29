Transfer QB Luke Altmyer commits to Illinois

University of Mississippi transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer has committed to Illinois.

He announced his decision in a tweet Thursday night.

Altmyer has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He comes with a high prospect pedigree, as he was a top-200 prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2021. At the time of his commitment, he ranked as the No. 8 quarterback in a transfer portal loaded with experienced star power.

There isn’t a ton of collegiate film on Altmyer, but the limited film available shows a quarterback with potential to thrive in Barry Lunney Jr. ‘s “tempro” offense.

This throw in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor demonstrates Altmyer’s ability to make a quick read and deliver an accurate ball to a receiver with separation. Illinois’ receivers room under George McDonald has improved in depth, talent, and productivity.

Having plenty of big, mobile targets who can go get deep balls can play to Altmyer’s strengths. Though scouts say Luke Altmyer’s arm strength is “average” for a Power Five quarterback, this throw demonstrates both touch and arm talent.

This play is just plain silly. Under tremendous pressure, Altmyer both refuses to go down and places the ball where only his guy could get it. Hopefully, the excellent Illini offensive line will consistently keep Altmyer out of similar predicaments.

But this demonstrates an ability to make something out of nothing.

Throwing on the run is an important skill in Lunney’s offense. On this play, Altmyer shows off the total package. His mobility, his patience, and his ability to hit a receiver downfield with an accurate ball.

Tommy DeVito showcased an ability to succeed on designed sprint out passes. Altmyer looks to have the ability to succeed on similar plays.

Luke Altmyer, a Starkville, Mississippi native, originally committed to Florida State, but wound up flipping to Mississippi. He lost a training camp battle to Jaxson Dart in 2022, and announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 28.

He comes to Champaign as the odds-on favorite to win the starting quarterback job. The current Illinois roster has two freshmen scholarship quarterbacks (redshirt-freshman Donovan Leary and 2023 signee Cal Swanson) and a potentially high-upside walk-on (Kirkland Michaux).

Altmyer could theoretically be a bridge to any of them and a multi-year starter.