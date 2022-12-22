Cory Patterson joining Walters’ staff at Purdue

According to multiple reports from Carl Reed of 247 Sports and Tom Dienhart of On3.com, Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson is joining Ryan Walters’ staff at Purdue.

The reports first came out late Thursday morning.

Sources: Illinois Running Back Coach Cory Patterson. Is accepting a position on Ryan Walter’s staff at Purdue. — Carl Reed (@CoachReedLive) December 22, 2022

Patterson had just finished his fifth year as an assistant coach with the Illini, joining Lovie Smith’s staff in 2018 and sticking around with Bret Bielema for his first two years in Champaign.

Patterson, who had also been Illinois’ tight ends coach during his time with Illinois, was previously head coach at Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis. He built the Illini’s recruiting connection in the Metro East, paying dividends for commits like WR Isaiah Williams.

If the report is true, Walters has now added four staffers from Illinois and brought them to Purdue: Kevin Kane (OLB coach, now DC), Joe Dineen (GA, now OLB coach) and Grant O’Brien (defensive analyst, now secondary coach).

Bielema has some work to do to fill the Illini’s staff, with this news coming just one day after the early signing day.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Bielema announced Patterson’s departure.