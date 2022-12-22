How to Watch Braggin’ Rights 2022: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 16 Illinois vs. Missouri

Game time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: SEC Network

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -5.5, O/U 153

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Last Game: Win over Alabama A&M

Missouri Tigers (10-1)

Head Coach: Dennis Gates

Last Game: Win over UCF

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

Dec. 22, 2021: Illinois 88, Missouri 63

ST. LOUIS — Way, way back in 2017, a baby-faced Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams were minor role players in an Illinois win over Missouri.

Four years later, the super seniors were leaders on an Illini team that snapped a three-game skid in the annual Braggin’ Rights showdown, as Illinois thumped Mizzou, 88-63, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday night.