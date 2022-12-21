Ayo hits game-winner for Bulls

It hasn’t been the sophomore campaign Ayo Dosunmu was hoping for with the Bulls, but Wednesday night was a good one.

Getting some additional playing time off of his injury and an injury to Alex Caruso, Ayo got a chance at the end of the Bulls’ tight game with the Hawks.

And when the ball landed in his hands on a rebound attempt, Dosunmu put it back up and got the game-winning buzzer beater for a 110-108 win.

The Illinois great finished with 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting in 34 minutes.

He’s averaging 9.5 points per game so far this season for the Bulls who are still fighting to work their way into the playoff picture nearing the halfway point of the season.

Just watch how far Ayo had to travel to put himself in a position to grab that rebound.



This guy is a winning player.

pic.twitter.com/7ydbubz09J — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) December 22, 2022

Ayo hitting a game-winner for his hometown team? Awesome stuff.

But it’s not the first time we’ve seen him hit a big shot at the end of the game!

@AyoDos_11 CALLED GAME



He drains it to hand @IlliniMBB the win on the road vs Michigan pic.twitter.com/c7q0jNuxtW — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 25, 2020

Ayo with the dagger! @IlliniMBB hangs on to beat Wisconsin in Kohl Center, 71-70: pic.twitter.com/6CMiVFNUxP — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 9, 2020

Clutch. Hopefully this play and night gets him back in the Bulls’ regular rotation.