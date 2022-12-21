 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ayo hits game-winner for Bulls

That’s our Ayo.

By Stephen Cohn
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

It hasn’t been the sophomore campaign Ayo Dosunmu was hoping for with the Bulls, but Wednesday night was a good one.

Getting some additional playing time off of his injury and an injury to Alex Caruso, Ayo got a chance at the end of the Bulls’ tight game with the Hawks.

And when the ball landed in his hands on a rebound attempt, Dosunmu put it back up and got the game-winning buzzer beater for a 110-108 win.

The Illinois great finished with 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting in 34 minutes.

He’s averaging 9.5 points per game so far this season for the Bulls who are still fighting to work their way into the playoff picture nearing the halfway point of the season.

Ayo hitting a game-winner for his hometown team? Awesome stuff.

But it’s not the first time we’ve seen him hit a big shot at the end of the game!

Clutch. Hopefully this play and night gets him back in the Bulls’ regular rotation.

