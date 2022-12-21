 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Most fans would like to see Chase Brown play in the bowl game

Brown hasn’t announced his future plans just yet.

By Stephen Cohn
Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We asked you questions this week, and you voted!

Ahead of Thursday’s Braggin’ Rights game, most fans said it actually isn’t their favorite game of the season.

Sticking with basketball, fans say the biggest weakness right now are the extended scoring droughts, followed by a lack of team chemistry.

Shifting gears to football, most fans say star RB Chase Brown should play in the ReliaQuest Bowl, unlike his brother Sydney who opted out and entered the NFL Draft, just like Devon Witherspoon.

Aaron Henry is the Illini’s new DC, and most fans say they trust Bielema’s gut with that choice, rather than saying it was the right or wrong move.

