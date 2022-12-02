Fans want to see Illinois cut down on turnovers

Each week we ask you four questions on TCR. Here were your answers!

Just about all fans consider Illinois’ 8-4 season a success.

As for the best win of those eight, nearly 8 out of 10 say the win at Camp Randall over Wisconsin.

Switching gears to basketball, most fans expect a better-than-.500 season for the Illini.

But entering conference play, most fans say the Illini need to cut down on turnovers.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.