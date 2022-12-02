TSJ’s heroics not enough for Illinois comeback at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — In the first Big Ten matchup of the season, this game was back-and-forth from the opening tip.

Coming off of head coach Brad Underwood’s 100th win at Illinois, he was looking to pick up his first career win in the XFINITY Center on Friday night. Unfortunately, this streak stays unbroken as the Illini fall to the Terps in a hard fought loss.

Behind a roaring comeback led by Terrence Shannon, No. 16 Illinois came just short, falling to No. 22 Maryland, 71-66. Shannon put his body on the line as well, taking a shot to the face in the second half and gushing blood.

“That was a gusher,” Underwood said. “That was taking one from (Mike) Tyson.”

Hot starts from both teams, starting a combined 9-of-10 from the field, were followed by a cold stretch of 1-of-11. This whole game was full of very streaky trends.

Coleman Hawkins built off of his first-career triple-double against Syracuse with a big first half of 12 points and 4 rebounds. However, poor shooting from behind the arc and foul trouble stifled the Illini’s comeback efforts.

“We fouled way too much tonight,” Underwood said. “We fouled with the game on the line.”

Losing their last four games in College Park, the Illini couldn’t turn the tide on changing this trend against an undefeated Maryland (8-0, 1-0) team.

Maryland fans, and their antics, became a main talking point on the broadcast. With vulgar chants and food being thrown onto the court, the rowdy crowd was trying to throw the Illini (6-2, 0-1) off their game.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

DISCIPLINED PLAY: In the first half, both teams had a combined six free throw attempts and only six fouls a piece.

TERRENCE TORMENTS TERPS: Terrence Shannon continued his early season success, finishing with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

SENIOR SUCCESS: Maryland’s senior guards dominated against the Illini, with Jahmir Young finishing with 24 points and Hakim Hart dropping 17.

TRENDS TRENDS TRENDS: Both teams scored in spurts throughout the whole contest. Maryland had an early first half 17-2 run, while Illinois had multiple 9-0 runs (one in each half) trying to claw their way back into the game.

SOUND SMART

Illinois hasn’t beaten Maryland in College Park since 2011. The Terps were in the ACC.

The Illini spent most of the game trailing, having their last lead be when the game was 14-11 less than 6 minutes into the contest.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Shannon continues to flex his athleticism with this monster jam over two Maryland defenders.

TWEETS OF THE GAME

when it’s been so long since you cared about basketball you forgot how to do it responsibly https://t.co/Z02fcGGfgz — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) December 3, 2022

That Maryland student cheer, if you couldn’t hear, was “**** you Hawkins”.



And as I type that something else thrown at Underwood and the cops are descending on the students.



We’re either getting a technical on the crowd or Kevin Willard on the PA soon. — Robert Rosenthal (@ALionEye) December 3, 2022

UP NEXT

The Illini face their biggest test of the season on Tuesday with a visit to MSG to take on No. 2 Texas in the Jimmy V Classic.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.