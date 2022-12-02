 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch Illinois at Maryland: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

It’s Big Ten time.

By Stephen Cohn
How to Watch No. 16 Illinois at No. 22 Maryland

Game time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Last Game: Win over Syracuse

Maryland Terrapins (7-0)

Head Coach: Kevin Willard

Last Game: Win over Louisville

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

Jan. 21, 2022: Maryland 81, Illinois 65

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Nothing comes easy in the Big Ten, especially without one of the league’s best players.

Kofi Cockburn didn’t make the trip to Maryland because of a concussion he suffered earlier in the week, and Illinois found out the hard way that replacing 20+ points and 10+ rebounds isn’t easy.

The Illini dropped their second straight in conference on Friday night, 81-65, this time at the hands of the Terrapins in College Park.

