How to Watch Illinois at Maryland: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 16 Illinois at No. 22 Maryland
Game time: 8 p.m.
TV Channel: BTN
Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: N/A
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood
Last Game: Win over Syracuse
Gameday Reading:
Maryland Terrapins (7-0)
Head Coach: Kevin Willard
Last Game: Win over Louisville
Gameday Reading:
What Happened The Last Time They Played?
Jan. 21, 2022: Maryland 81, Illinois 65
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Nothing comes easy in the Big Ten, especially without one of the league’s best players.
Kofi Cockburn didn’t make the trip to Maryland because of a concussion he suffered earlier in the week, and Illinois found out the hard way that replacing 20+ points and 10+ rebounds isn’t easy.
The Illini dropped their second straight in conference on Friday night, 81-65, this time at the hands of the Terrapins in College Park.
