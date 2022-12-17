How To Watch Illinois vs. Alabama A&M: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 18 Illinois vs Alabama A&M
Game Time: 3 p.m.
TV Channel: BTN
Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: N/A
Quick Hits
No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (6th season, 101-69)
Last Game: 74-59 loss to Penn State
Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-6)
Head Coach: Otis Hughley Jr. (1st season, 3-6)
Last Game: 78-71 loss to South Alabama
What Happened the Last Time They Played?
This is the first matchup between the two teams all-time.
Loading comments...