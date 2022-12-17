How To Watch Illinois vs. Alabama A&M: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 18 Illinois vs Alabama A&M

Game Time: 3 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits

No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (6th season, 101-69)

Last Game: 74-59 loss to Penn State

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-6)

Head Coach: Otis Hughley Jr. (1st season, 3-6)

Last Game: 78-71 loss to South Alabama

What Happened the Last Time They Played?

This is the first matchup between the two teams all-time.