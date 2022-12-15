We asked you questions, and you answered! Here's what you said.

Most fans say Brad Underwood didn’t go too far in his postgame comments after the loss to Penn State.

But it’s pretty even when it comes to which game told fans more about this team last week.

As for who needs to step up the most, fans say TSJ.

And how about the ladies! Most fans are confident Shauna Green can guide them to the tourney in Year One!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.