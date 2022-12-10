Defensive woes haunt Illinois in 15-point loss to Penn State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Well, that's certainly not what we expected.

Illinois was riding high after a massive upset win over No. 2 Texas Tuesday night, but the feeling was short lived. Penn State came in with upset on their minds as they defeated Illinois 74-59 Saturday at State Farm Center.

The first half was a fist fight to start out, going back-and-forth with lead change after lead change and the game being tied often. The big storyline was Penn State being 6-of-9 from behind the arc, giving them a 47-38 lead at the break.

Penn State’s (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) veteran leadership led the way as Seth Lundy (13), Jalen Pickett (16) and Myles Dread (9) combined for 38 of the 47 first-half points. Illinois did not have an answer for any of the three.

Matthew Mayer was the only Illini in double figures with 14 at the end of the half.

Half two started in very similar fashion to the end of the first, but Illinois (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten) cut the lead down to five. Led behind a couple of Skyy Clark threes, things were looking up and it looked like we might’ve had another comeback on our hands.

But right as we thought this, a dagger was shoved into the backs of the Illini.

Penn State guard Andrew Funk hit an NBA-range three as the shot clock expired — a shot that started an eventual 14-0 run, giving the Nittany Lions a lead as big as 19.

Funk’s 14 second-half points, including four three-pointers, are what ended the day.

Illinois would try to cut into the lead getting it down to 12, but this game was just a total letdown overall.

Fortunately, it’s not March yet, and nowhere near it.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

THREE POINTERS: Both teams started off very hot on Saturday, but only one would continue to shoot very well. While both team shot over 55% from the field, PSU shot 66.7% from three whereas Illinois only shot 30%.

ANDREW FUNK: This guy single-handedly crushed the Illini’s hopes of winning in the second half. The Illini were only down five before he started shooting the lights out of the basketball. He was the only Nittany Lion in double figures in the second half (14).

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Mayer still couldn’t miss early on.

We love good ball movement.

SOUND SMART

This was Penn State’s first win over Illinois since 2019.

TWEET OF THE GAME

I have a lot of questions for the equipment staff



- was a No. 14 jersey just sitting in the locker room?

- was it stitched in the past 10 minutes?

- did they pull it from the hall of fame display? https://t.co/GiqiknNOel — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) December 10, 2022

UP NEXT

The Illini have a full week off for finals.

They return to action next Saturday against Alabama A&M at State Farm Center next Saturday. Tip off will be at 3 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.