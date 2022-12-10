How To Watch Illinois vs. Penn State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 17 Illinois vs Penn State

Game Time: 11 a.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: Fox Sports Go

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -8.5, O/U 140

Quick Hits

No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (6th season, 101-68)

Last Game: 85-78 win over No. 2 Texas (OT)

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Micah Shrewsberry (2nd season, 20-20)

Last Game: 67-58 loss to Michigan State

What Happened the Last Time They Played?

Illinois won 60-55 back on March 3 at State Farm Center.