How to Watch Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 23 Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois

Game Time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPNU

Online Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS-AM 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Illinois -30, O/U 133.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (6th season)

2021-22 Record: 23-10 (15-5 Big Ten), lost in Round of 32

Gameday Reading:

Eastern Illinois Panthers

Head Coach: Marty Simmons (2nd season)

2021-22 record: 5-26 (3-15 Ohio Valley)

Gameday Reading:

What Happened The Last Time Illinois Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — On Friday night, Illini fans packed themselves inside State Farm Center for the first time since the court was stormed nearly 8 months ago.

The feel of that Big Ten-clinching win wasn’t quite matched, but Illinois fought off early struggles to toughen out an 87-52 victory over Division II Quincy.