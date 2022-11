On this episode of Oskee Talk, we review the Illini’s frustrating loss to Michigan State (6:30) and look ahead to Saturday’s matchup with Purdue (36:00). Plus TCR’s Manjesh Mogallapalli joins the podcast to give win predicitons for Illinois hoops (42:00). We finish the episode by spotlighting our Illini of the Week (72:00).

Make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Check out this week’s episode HERE.