 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DeVito-Williams duo strikes early against MSU

A (somewhat) fast start for the Illini.

By Will.Charlton and Noah-Cowell
/ new
Brad Repplinger // TCR

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois WR Isaiah Williams has wheels.

After the Illini were stopped short of the goal line in their first drive, Tommy DeVito connected with Williams on a 60-yard touchdown. In what is becoming a weekly trend, Williams weaved through many defenders along the way to find the endzone.

Chase Brown made some crucial blocks down the field to help Williams give Illinois the lead.

Illinois led 7-0 in the first quarter from Memorial Stadium.

Loading comments...