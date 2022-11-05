DeVito-Williams duo strikes early against MSU

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois WR Isaiah Williams has wheels.

After the Illini were stopped short of the goal line in their first drive, Tommy DeVito connected with Williams on a 60-yard touchdown. In what is becoming a weekly trend, Williams weaved through many defenders along the way to find the endzone.

Chase Brown blocks so Isaiah Williams can score. @i_williams11 x @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/lVip3LgYL6 — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) November 5, 2022

Chase Brown made some crucial blocks down the field to help Williams give Illinois the lead.

Illinois led 7-0 in the first quarter from Memorial Stadium.