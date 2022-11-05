How to Watch Illinois vs. MSU: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 16 Illinois (7-1) vs. MSU (3-5)

Game Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FOXSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois football games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -17, O/U 40.5

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (12-8, 2nd season)

2021 Record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Related Bret Bielema is channeling his inner Billy Beane

Michigan State Spartans

Interim Head Coach: Mel Tucker (16-11, 3rd season)

2021 Record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?

EAST LANSING, Mich. — History.

Was this the Brandon Peters game? The Bhebhe game? The #LovieBall game?

Whatever you want to call it, it’s the game that clinched Illinois’ first bowl berth in five seasons.

Bowl teams make comebacks. And now, after the biggest comeback in program history, Illinois is a bowl team.

The now-bowl eligible Illini (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) fought back from a 25-point deficit to defeat Michigan State, 37-34, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.