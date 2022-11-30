 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sorry, but Chase Brown was robbed

Ridiculous.

By Stephen Cohn
Brad Repplinger // TCR

Yeah, let’s actually cry about it.

Chase Brown was robbed.

When the Big Ten announced its Player of the Year awards on Wednesday, Michigan halfback Blake Corum was named Big Ten Running Back of the Year. Corum was also named All-Big Ten First Team.

Yes, Brown had a HUGE workload for the Illini this year, and Corum has the counting stats (read: TDs). But Brown leads Power Five running backs in rushing yards, and was a workhorse the entire season.

And he did this in Ann Arbor:

Yes, Corum is a Doak Walker Award finalist. So is Brown, and Texas’ Bijan Robinson. And Mo Ibrahim had another phenomenal season for the Gophers.

Just seems hysterical that Brown is left off entirely after the season he had.

Whatever. Go make your money young man.

And congrats to Ron Guenther for getting a conference-wide “leadership” award?

