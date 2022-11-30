Sorry, but Chase Brown was robbed

Yeah, let’s actually cry about it.
Chase Brown was robbed.
When the Big Ten announced its Player of the Year awards on Wednesday, Michigan halfback Blake Corum was named Big Ten Running Back of the Year. Corum was also named All-Big Ten First Team.
#illini RB Chase Brown not named a First Team All-Big Ten selection.— Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) November 30, 2022
Mo Ibrahim and Blake Corum earn the honors from coaches and media.
Brown leads power-five running backs in rushing.
Yes, Brown had a HUGE workload for the Illini this year, and Corum has the counting stats (read: TDs). But Brown leads Power Five running backs in rushing yards, and was a workhorse the entire season.
And he did this in Ann Arbor:
CHASE BROWN! ILLINOIS LEADS IN ANN ARBOR— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 19, 2022
Yes, Corum is a Doak Walker Award finalist. So is Brown, and Texas’ Bijan Robinson. And Mo Ibrahim had another phenomenal season for the Gophers.
Just seems hysterical that Brown is left off entirely after the season he had.
Whatever. Go make your money young man.
And congrats to Ron Guenther for getting a conference-wide “leadership” award?
Congrats to retired @IlliniAthletics AD Ron Guenther on receiving the Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award from @bigten!— NCC Cardinals (@NCC_Athletics) November 30, 2022
Ron is a member of the NCC Athletic Hall of Fame for his work with @football_ncc in the 1970s.
