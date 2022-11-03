Most fans think Illinois will win its next two home games

Illinois is heading into a big two-week stretch of two home games — and a chance to lock down the division.

Here’s what y’all think will happen the next two weeks.

As for star RB Chase Brown, most fans say he won’t get invited to the Heisman ceremony in New York, even though he deserves it.

Looking back at last week, most fans were impressed by the Illini’s defensive secondary, which kept picking off the Huskers en route to the 26-9 win.

Switching gears to basketball, fans expect a deep tournament run this year into the second weekend.

