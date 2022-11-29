‘A great moment’: Coleman Hawkins records first-career triple-double

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Have yourself a night, Coleman.

The Illini big man had a career night as he recorded his first ever triple-double in the blowout 73-44 win over Syracuse.

“Not that I know of,” said Hawkins when asked if he’s ever had a triple-double in his overall playing career.

So the junior forward absolutely treasured what happened Tuesday night.

“It was a great moment,” Hawkins said.

Finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists — Hawkins was a huge reason the Illini were able to win their final game they’ll play in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. It’s fair to say the crowd enjoyed it.

Coleman Hawkins (@colehawk23) just recorded the 5th triple-double in @IlliniMBB history. pic.twitter.com/8dGpzJXAnM — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 30, 2022

“My freshman year seeing Ayo [Dosunmu] get two, I think [Derrick Burson — Illinois communications guy] mentioned it to me I was the fourth player or it was the fifth one in program history, so that’s a great moment,” Hawkins said.

Speaking of Dosunmu, Hawkins’ triple-double is the most recent since the former Illini legend did so back in 2021 (hint — he was the last Illini drafted to the NBA).

