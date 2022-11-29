How to Watch Illinois vs. Syracuse: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 16 Illinois vs. Syracuse
Game time: 6:30 p.m.
TV Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: fuboTV and DirectTV Stream
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: Illinois -11.5, O/U 144.5
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (6th Season, 99-67)
Last Game: Win over Lindenwood 92-59
Syracuse Orange (3-3)
Head Coach: Jim Boeheim (46th Season, 1,002-429)
Last Game: Loss to Bryant 73-72
What Happened The Last Time Illinois Played?
Nov. 25, 2022: Illinois 92, Lindenwood 59
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Back in the W column.
Following an intense weekend of hoops in Las Vegas that featured two games against top-20 opponents, No. 16 Illinois returned home and took care of Lindenwood, 92-59, on Friday night at State Farm Center.
