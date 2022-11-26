How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (7-4) at Northwestern (1-10)
Game Time: 2:30 p.m.
TV Channel: BTN
Online streaming: FoxSportsGO
Odds: ILL -14.5, O/U 38
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Bret Bielema (12-11, 2nd season)
2021-22 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)
Northwestern Wildcats
Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (110-100, 17th season)
2021-22 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)
What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?
Nov. 27, 2021: Illinois 47, Northwestern 14
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Hat returns to Champaign after six years in Evanston.
The Illini got a historic win on Senior Day, dominating the Wildcats in all areas to secure a 47-14 win.
Illinois’ offense got hot early with two touchdowns in the first quarter. The ball slipped out of the hands of Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski to cause a fumble, which was recovered by Isaiah Gay. Daniel Barker found his way into the end zone on the next play.
