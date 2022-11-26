How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (7-4) at Northwestern (1-10)

Game Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online streaming: FoxSportsGO

Odds: ILL -14.5, O/U 38

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (12-11, 2nd season)

2021-22 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Related Illinois needs to go back to what worked

Northwestern Wildcats

Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (110-100, 17th season)

2021-22 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Related How to tame the Wildcats

What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Hat returns to Champaign after six years in Evanston.

The Illini got a historic win on Senior Day, dominating the Wildcats in all areas to secure a 47-14 win.

Illinois’ offense got hot early with two touchdowns in the first quarter. The ball slipped out of the hands of Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski to cause a fumble, which was recovered by Isaiah Gay. Daniel Barker found his way into the end zone on the next play.