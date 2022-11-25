How Illinois can still win the Big Ten West

I’m writing this late Friday morning, so hopefully it stays relevant longer than a few hours, but let’s make it short and sweet.
Illinois, despite a three-game skid, can STILL win the Big Ten West this weekend... and it’s not that complicated.
All the Illini need is...
- Nebraska to defeat Iowa on Friday
- Indiana to defeat Purdue on Saturday
- Illinois beats Northwestern on Saturday
If those three things happen, the Illini punch their ticket to Indy for the first time.
https://t.co/0FjC04SzwF pic.twitter.com/eqDwHLwc1a— The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) November 22, 2022
Will it happen? It all starts Friday afternoon in Iowa City.
