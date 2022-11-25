How Illinois can still win the Big Ten West

I’m writing this late Friday morning, so hopefully it stays relevant longer than a few hours, but let’s make it short and sweet.

Illinois, despite a three-game skid, can STILL win the Big Ten West this weekend... and it’s not that complicated.

All the Illini need is...

Nebraska to defeat Iowa on Friday

Indiana to defeat Purdue on Saturday

Illinois beats Northwestern on Saturday

If those three things happen, the Illini punch their ticket to Indy for the first time.

Will it happen? It all starts Friday afternoon in Iowa City.