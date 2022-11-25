How to Watch No. 16 Illinois vs. Lindenwood: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How To Watch No. 16 Illinois (4-1) vs. Lindenwood (3-4)

Game Time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel and Online Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (6th season, 98-67)

Last game: 70-61 loss to Virginia

Gameday Reading:

Lindenwood Lions

Head Coach: Kyle Gerdeman (4th season, 37-47)

Last game: 77-76 win over Idaho State

Last Time These Schools Faced Off

The have only played each other once all time.

Illinois won in blowout fashion 117-65 back in November 2019.