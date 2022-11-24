99% of fans think Illinois will beat Northwestern

Coming off three losses in a row, Illinois fans want to see more improvement on the offense this season, and into next year.

As for the final regular season game, fans are VERY confident about Illinois’ chances in Evanston.

Shifting to the basketball team, fans think Dain Dainja is the second-best player right now (behind TSJ).

But things still need to be worked out, including secondary scoring options.

