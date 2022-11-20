How to Watch Illinois vs. Virginia: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 19 Illinois (4-0) vs No. 16 Virginia (3-0)
Game Time: 2 p.m.
TV Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: Watch ESPN
Odds: UVA -1.5, O/U 135.5
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (98-66, 6th season)
Last game: Win over No. 8 UCLA
Gameday Reading:
Virginia Cavaliers
Head Coach: Tony Bennett (319-117, 14th season)
Last game: Win over No. 5 Baylor
Gameday Reading:
What Happened the Last Time They Played?
Illinois and Virginia have NEVER played each other. This will be the first matchup in each school’s history. Someone will take the first win in the series on Sunday...
UVA Strong
Amid the tragedy surrounding the Virginia football team, the university has organized a relief fund for the victims and survivors of the Nov. 13 shooting. Click below to donate to their cause:
