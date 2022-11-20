How to Watch Illinois vs. Virginia: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 19 Illinois (4-0) vs No. 16 Virginia (3-0)

Game Time: 2 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: Watch ESPN

Odds: UVA -1.5, O/U 135.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (98-66, 6th season)

Last game: Win over No. 8 UCLA

Gameday Reading:

Related The Illini face their first true test in Vegas

Virginia Cavaliers

Head Coach: Tony Bennett (319-117, 14th season)

Last game: Win over No. 5 Baylor

Gameday Reading:

What Happened the Last Time They Played?

Illinois and Virginia have NEVER played each other. This will be the first matchup in each school’s history. Someone will take the first win in the series on Sunday...

UVA Strong

Amid the tragedy surrounding the Virginia football team, the university has organized a relief fund for the victims and survivors of the Nov. 13 shooting. Click below to donate to their cause: