How to Watch Illinois at Michigan: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (7-3) at No. 3 Michigan (10-0)
Game Time: 11 a.m.
TV Channel: ABC
Online streaming: Watch ESPN
Odds: ILL +18, O/U 40.5
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Bret Bielema (12-10, 2nd season)
2021-22 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
Michigan Wolverines
Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh (8th season, 71-24)
2021-22 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?
Oct. 12, 2019: Michigan 42, Illinois 25
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - When asked about Illinois’ current situation compared to his own in the 1960s, legendary linebacker Dick Butkus offered a bit of advice for the Illini players: “You can get your ass beat, but you can let them know, ‘That’s a hell of a team.’”
Well, they definitely got their asses beat, but they never gave up.
“We chose to fight, fight harder,” said head coach Lovie Smith.
