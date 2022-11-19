How to Watch Illinois at Michigan: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (7-3) at No. 3 Michigan (10-0)

Game Time: 11 a.m.

TV Channel: ABC

Online streaming: Watch ESPN

Odds: ILL +18, O/U 40.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (12-10, 2nd season)

2021-22 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

Michigan Wolverines

Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh (8th season, 71-24)

2021-22 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big Ten)

What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - When asked about Illinois’ current situation compared to his own in the 1960s, legendary linebacker Dick Butkus offered a bit of advice for the Illini players: “You can get your ass beat, but you can let them know, ‘That’s a hell of a team.’”

Well, they definitely got their asses beat, but they never gave up.

“We chose to fight, fight harder,” said head coach Lovie Smith.