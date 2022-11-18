How to Watch Illinois vs. UCLA: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 19 Illinois vs. No. 8 UCLA (Vegas)

Game time: 8:30 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPNU

Online Streaming: ESPN3

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL +2, O/U 146.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Last Game: Win over Monmouth

Gameday Reading:

UCLA Bruins (3-0)

Head Coach: Mick Cronin (3rd season)

Last Game: Win over Norfolk State

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

Dec. 30, 1997: UCLA 74, Illinois 69 (This is the only matchup EVER between these two storied programs)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30 — J.R. Henderson scored 22 points and hit a couple of key free throws in the final minute Tuesday to lead UCLA to a 74-69 victory over Illinois.

The Bruins held the Illini without a point over the final 2 minutes 30 seconds to pull out the victory, their ninth in a row after a season- opening loss to North Carolina.