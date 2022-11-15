Three-star offensive lineman flips to Illinois

The University of Illinois Fighting Illini landed a commitment from 2023 three-star East St. Louis, IL offensive lineman Brandon Henderson. He decommitted from Matt Campbell and Iowa State to join the Illini’s class. Henderson, who has played opposite Alabama commit Miles McVay on the East St. Louis offensive line projects as a right tackle with the potential to move inside if needed.

St. Louis native Cory Patterson and offensive line coach Bart Miller were the primary recruiters for Henderson.

Despite Henderson’s pledge to Iowa State, the Illini continued their pursuit. Henderson joins TJ McMillen, Zachary Aamland, and JuCo prospect Dez’Mond Schuster as offensive lineman in Illinois’ class of 2023.

The Illini are likely not done pursuing offensive line talent. Junior College prospects including Keyshawn Blackstock and University of Mississippi commit Izavion Miller have taken official visits to Champaign during this recruiting cycle.

Despite a two game losing streak, the Illini have picked up momentum on the recruiting trail due to positive results on the field. The recent success of Vederian Lowe and Doug Kramer in addition to the immediate impact of Zy Crisler and Isaiah Adams give Coach Bielema a strong, contemporary sell on the recruiting trail. Bret Bielema’s history of coaching players like Joe Thomas and Travis Swanson doesn’t hurt either.

The Illini look to take this positive momentum into the Big House on Saturday where the top-5 Michigan Wolverines and Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum await the 7-3 Illini.