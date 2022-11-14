How to Watch Illinois vs. Monmouth: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 23 Illinois vs. Monmouth

Game time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: FOX Sports Live

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Illinois -24.5 O/U 141

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (6th Season, 96-66)

Last Game: Win over Kansas City 86-48

Monmouth Hawks (0-2)

Head Coach: King Rice (12th Season, 182-168)

Last Game: Loss to No. 18 Virginia 89-42

What Happened The Last Time Illinois Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois took care of business for the second time this season.

After a shaky start Friday night at State Farm Center, Illinois settled in and dominated Kansas City, winning 86-48. Dain Dainja, Jayden Epps, and Terrence Shannon Jr. led the way as the Illini cruised to an easy victory.