How to Watch Illinois vs. Monmouth: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 23 Illinois vs. Monmouth
Game time: 8 p.m.
TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Online Streaming: FOX Sports Live
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: Illinois -24.5 O/U 141
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (6th Season, 96-66)
Last Game: Win over Kansas City 86-48
Monmouth Hawks (0-2)
Head Coach: King Rice (12th Season, 182-168)
Last Game: Loss to No. 18 Virginia 89-42
What Happened The Last Time Illinois Played?
Nov. 11, 2022: Illinois 86, Kansas City 48
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois took care of business for the second time this season.
After a shaky start Friday night at State Farm Center, Illinois settled in and dominated Kansas City, winning 86-48. Dain Dainja, Jayden Epps, and Terrence Shannon Jr. led the way as the Illini cruised to an easy victory.
Loading comments...