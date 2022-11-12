Chase Brown strikes the Heisman pose

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Yeah, Chase is that guy.
After scoring his second touchdown of the first half Saturday against Purdue, Chase Brown struck the Heisman pose in the endzone.
He struck the @HeismanTrophy pose! @chasebrown____ x @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/xIPI7y8tPI— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2022
Man, that’s awesome.
We wrote about Chase’s mission to get Heisman votes earlier this week, saying the key to getting in the conversation is getting touchdowns.
Oh, and don’t forget Alma Mater is a Chase fan.
Safe to say Chase Brown is royalty in Champaign @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/ELQpiRz8yv— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 12, 2022
