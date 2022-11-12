 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Watch Illinois vs. Purdue: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

The Big Ten West lead is on the line.

By Noah-Cowell
/ new
NCAA Football: Michigan State at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch No. 21 Illinois (7-2) vs. Purdue (5-4)

Game Time: 11 a.m.

TV Channel: ESPN2

Online streaming: Watch ESPN

Odds: ILL -6.5, O/U 44.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (12-9, 2nd season)

2021-22 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Purdue Boilermakers

Head Coach: Jeff Brohm (33-33, 6th season)

2021-22 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?

Sep. 25, 2021: Purdue 13, Illinois 9

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — That looked familiar.

The Illini once again clung to a fourth-quarter lead, and once again found a way to squander it away. Purdue (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) captured the Cannon and beat Illinois, 13-9, in an ugly game at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The first half featured as many punts as it did points (nine) and that only begins to tell how gritty the battle for the Cannon was on Saturday.

Loading comments...