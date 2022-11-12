How to Watch Illinois vs. Purdue: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 21 Illinois (7-2) vs. Purdue (5-4)
Game Time: 11 a.m.
TV Channel: ESPN2
Online streaming: Watch ESPN
Odds: ILL -6.5, O/U 44.5
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Bret Bielema (12-9, 2nd season)
2021-22 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
Purdue Boilermakers
Head Coach: Jeff Brohm (33-33, 6th season)
2021-22 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?
Sep. 25, 2021: Purdue 13, Illinois 9
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — That looked familiar.
The Illini once again clung to a fourth-quarter lead, and once again found a way to squander it away. Purdue (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) captured the Cannon and beat Illinois, 13-9, in an ugly game at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The first half featured as many punts as it did points (nine) and that only begins to tell how gritty the battle for the Cannon was on Saturday.
