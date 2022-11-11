How to Watch Illinois vs. Kansas City: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 23 Illinois vs. Kansas City
Game time: 8 p.m.
TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Online Streaming: Big Ten Plus
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: Illinois -24.5 O/U 143.5
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (6th Season, 95-66)
Last Game: Win over Eastern Illinois 87-47
Gameday reading:
Kansas City Roos (0-2)
Head Coach: Marvin Menzies (1st Season, 0-2)
Last Game: Loss to LSU 74-63
Gameday reading:
Sorry folks, we don’t have any because of football’s matchup with Purdue on Saturday.
