Most fans still think Illinois will win the Big Ten West

After a disappointing defeat to MSU last week, we asked for YOUR opinions on some of the hottest topics — starting with if you think Illinois will still win the Big Ten West.

Most of you are very confident.

Meanwhile, there are things to be concerned about after the loss, especially offensive creativity.

That offense is very stagnant in the redzone, where fans say the solution is more passing with Tommy DeVito.

Shifting gears to hoops, early this season, fans want to see the up-tempo offense Brad Underwood has been craving.

