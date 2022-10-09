Illinois enters AP Top 25 for first time since 2011

For the first time since 2011, Illinois Football is ranked.

The Illini checked in to the AP Top 25 poll at No. 24 on Sunday afternoon, snapping the longest drought of any Power Five team. Kansas previously held that honor before jumping into the rankings last week.

Since the Rose Bowl season in 2007, Illinois has been ranked for 16 total weeks (now 17), and zero times since Ron Zook was patrolling the sidelines in October 2011.

Illinois has now been ranked for 183 weeks all-time in poll history (dating back to 1942).

The ranking comes on the heels of Saturday’s 9-6 primetime win over Iowa. Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) sits atop the Big Ten West tied with Purdue and Nebraska.

Up next for the Illini are the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 11 a.m. Saturday in Memorial Stadium.

The longest ranking drought now belongs to Rutgers (2012), Oregon State (preseason 2013) and Vanderbilt (final 2013).