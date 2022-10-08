The best photos from Illinois’ primetime win over Iowa

Under the lights at Memorial Stadium.
Find me six better words in the English language.
Here are some of the best photos from TCR Staff Photographer Brad Repplinger at Saturday night’s 9-6 Illinois win over Iowa.
- Illinois vs. Iowa at Memorial Stadium, Oct. 8, 2022. Brad Repplinger // TCR
- Illinois vs. Iowa at Memorial Stadium, Oct. 8, 2022. Brad Repplinger // TCR
- Illinois vs. Iowa at Memorial Stadium, Oct. 8, 2022. Brad Repplinger // TCR
- Illinois vs. Iowa at Memorial Stadium, Oct. 8, 2022. Brad Repplinger // TCR
- Illinois vs. Iowa at Memorial Stadium, Oct. 8, 2022. Brad Repplinger // TCR
- Illinois vs. Iowa at Memorial Stadium, Oct. 8, 2022. Brad Repplinger // TCR
- Illinois vs. Iowa at Memorial Stadium, Oct. 8, 2022. Brad Repplinger // TCR
- Illinois vs. Iowa at Memorial Stadium, Oct. 8, 2022. Brad Repplinger // TCR
- Illinois vs. Iowa at Memorial Stadium, Oct. 8, 2022. Brad Repplinger // TCR
- Illinois vs. Iowa at Memorial Stadium, Oct. 8, 2022. Brad Repplinger // TCR
- Illinois vs. Iowa at Memorial Stadium, Oct. 8, 2022. Brad Repplinger // TCR
Loading comments...