Defense shines in DeVito’s absence as Illinois tops Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — With the stakes higher than ever under the bright lights at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, the defenses shined the brightest.

After a game-winning touchdown drive gave Indiana the win in Week 1, the Illinois defense left Bloomington with a bad taste in their mouths.

Since then, Ryan Walters’ defense has been second to none, and faced with a nearly identical chance to seal the game with a stop, they did just that.

A good ol’ fashioned Big Ten West slugfest — and possibly the biggest game Illinois has played in a decade — resulted in a 9-6 Illini victory.

Backup kicker Fabrizio Pinton made three field goals — none bigger than one with three minutes left — relieving Illinois’ backup quarterback Art Sitkowsi, who was thrust into the game when Tommy DeVito went down with an injury.

The defenses were the night’s big story, with Iowa seeming to get the game’s first TD right before Pinton’s third made kick. Sitkowski — on a designed run?? — looked to have fumble the ball, but his elbow was down, setting Illinois (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) up for the go-ahead kick.

But that kick was followed by the biggest turnover of the game, a late Illini interception by FRESHMAN DB Matthew Bailey right as the Hawkeyes were starting to threaten.

Iowa got one more chance with the ball and no timeouts. It wasn’t able to move the ball past midfield.

The game started in a promising direction for Bret Bielema’s team, with a 16-play, 66-yard drive ending in a 26-yard field goal. However, the drive remained the best highlight of the Illini offense for the remainder of the game.

Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) would follow that drive with a field of their own.

A couple punts by each team followed this before the Illini would go on another drive that resulted in a field goal.

The Hawkeyes defense had its challenge made much easier when starting quarterback Tommy DeVito left the game in the first quarter with an apparent ankle injury. He never returned, with the Illini forced to bring in Art Sitkowski.

With the Illini backup in the game, the offense had to really rely on RB Chase Brown to be the workhorse. Although they did not utilize him as they should’ve.

Neither team threatened to score until the fourth quarter, where the Illini used a Sitkowski 34-yard pass to Brian Hightower to get deep into Iowa territory.

What seemed like a drive that would for sure end in a score, it actually ended in a Sitkowksi interception on Iowa’s 1-yard line, keeping the game knotted at 6.

After the Illini defense forced yet another 3-and-out, the offense got the ball back in plus territory, and they made the most of it with the game-winning kick.

This was the first win for the Illini over the Hawkeyes since 2008. Illinois sits atop the Big Ten West tied with Purdue and Nebraska at 2-1.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Receiver Isaiah Williams was responsible for the two first-half turnovers: a fumble and a muffed punt. The crucial mistakes only led to three Iowa points, but those three didn’t prove to be the difference in this low-scoring affair.

Iowa kicker Drew Stevens missed a 45-yard field goal at the end of the first half that would have put them up 9-6. The final score ended up being the other way around.

With the Illini threatening deep in Iowa territory, Sitkowski threw an interception on the 1-yard-line. Illinois needed to literally just get points to take the lead midway through the fourth.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Keith Randolph is a monster.

So is Tarique Barnes.

This might have been the fastest sack of the season ⚡️@IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/cvx0iBvuMA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2022

SOUND SMART

Make sense of this.

So if I understand right, Iowa just...

-Punted from their own 16

-Recovered a muff at the Illinois 35

-Went 3 plays for -6 yards and punted

-Forced a fumble and recovered at the 5

-Went 4 plays for -4 yards

-Kicked a field goal



A 15-play, -10-yard, 76 punt yard field goal drive. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) October 9, 2022

TWEET OF THE GAME

The rivalry is real.

It’s the “Illinois” Student section for a reason.



Multiple Iowa fans attempted to trespass into the section and were kicked out by the Illini faithful.



The rivalry is real tonight. pic.twitter.com/Kx5qvgQGpe — Noah Cowell (@cowell_noah) October 8, 2022

UP NEXT

Another huge game is on tap as Illinois welcomes Minnesota for Homecoming.

Kickoff will be Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on Big Ten Network.