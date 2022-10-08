How to Watch Illinois vs. Iowa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (4-1) vs. Iowa (3-2)

Game Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: BTN+

Radio: All Illinois football games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -3.5 / O/U 36.5

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (9-8, 2nd season)

2021 Record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz (181-112, 24th season)

2021 Record: 10-4 (7-2 Big Ten)

What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?

IOWA CITY — It was a long shot to make a bowl game.

The Illini (4-7, 3-5 BIG) were looking for win number five on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. After opening the game strong and staying within striking distance, Iowa (9-2, 6-2 BIG) pulled away and kept its Big Ten title hopes alive, winning 33-23 on Saturday.