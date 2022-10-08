How to Watch Illinois vs. Iowa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (4-1) vs. Iowa (3-2)
Game Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Online Streaming: BTN+
Radio: All Illinois football games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL -3.5 / O/U 36.5
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Bret Bielema (9-8, 2nd season)
2021 Record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
- ‘The focus is our next opponent’: Illinois hosts Iowa with a full head of steam
- Bielema’s Illini don’t shy away from big moments
Iowa Hawkeyes
Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz (181-112, 24th season)
2021 Record: 10-4 (7-2 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?
Nov. 21, 2021: Iowa 33, Illinois 23
IOWA CITY — It was a long shot to make a bowl game.
The Illini (4-7, 3-5 BIG) were looking for win number five on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. After opening the game strong and staying within striking distance, Iowa (9-2, 6-2 BIG) pulled away and kept its Big Ten title hopes alive, winning 33-23 on Saturday.
