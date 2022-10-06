Terrence Shannon Jr. named to All-Big Ten Preseason Team

TSJ hasn’t taken the court at SFC, but he’s already collecting accolades.

Senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was named Wednesday to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team.

Shannon is the only honoree on the 11-member team who played outside the Big Ten last year.

Shannon averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season as a junior. He shot 45.5% from the field and 38.4% from three-point range while helping the Red Raiders to an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.

Shannon also was a 2021-22 first-team Academic All-Big 12 selection.

Here’s a look at the team: (unanimous picks in ALL CAPS)