Terrence Shannon Jr. named to All-Big Ten Preseason Team

TSJ hasn’t taken the court at SFC, but he’s already collecting accolades.
Senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was named Wednesday to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team.
Shannon is the only honoree on the 11-member team who played outside the Big Ten last year.
Shannon averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season as a junior. He shot 45.5% from the field and 38.4% from three-point range while helping the Red Raiders to an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.
Shannon also was a 2021-22 first-team Academic All-Big 12 selection.
Here’s a look at the team: (unanimous picks in ALL CAPS)
- Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois
- TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, JR., F, INDIANA
- Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa
- HUNTER DICKINSON, JR., C, MICHIGAN
- Malik Hall, Sr., F Michigan State
- Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota
- Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State
- ZACH EDEY, JR., C, PURDUE
- Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers
- Chucky Hepburn, So., G, Wisconsin
- Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin
Loading comments...