Terrence Shannon Jr. named to All-Big Ten Preseason Team

TSJ picking up honors before the season.

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Texas Tech vs Duke Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

TSJ hasn’t taken the court at SFC, but he’s already collecting accolades.

Senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was named Wednesday to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team.

Shannon is the only honoree on the 11-member team who played outside the Big Ten last year.

Shannon averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season as a junior. He shot 45.5% from the field and 38.4% from three-point range while helping the Red Raiders to an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.

Shannon also was a 2021-22 first-team Academic All-Big 12 selection.

Here’s a look at the team: (unanimous picks in ALL CAPS)

  • Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois
  • TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, JR., F, INDIANA
  • Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa
  • HUNTER DICKINSON, JR., C, MICHIGAN
  • Malik Hall, Sr., F Michigan State
  • Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota
  • Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State
  • ZACH EDEY, JR., C, PURDUE
  • Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers
  • Chucky Hepburn, So., G, Wisconsin
  • Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin

