Most fans say Illinois may be the Big Ten West’s best team

Illinois is getting ready for a big two-game stretch against Iowa and Minnesota, and Illini fans are riding high.

More than one-third of fans say they’re still in shock after last week’s 34-10 win over Wisconsin.

After that win, more than 7 out of 10 fans say Illinois may be the best team in the Big Ten West, where six teams are tied at 1-1.

Again, a big two-game home stand is ahead, and more than half of fans see Illinois winning both.

The MVP of this season so far has been Chase Brown, who leads the nation with more than 700 yards on the ground. A majority of fans see him finishing the season with almost 2,000.

