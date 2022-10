On this spook-tacular episode of Oskee Talk, we discuss Halloween candy preferences (3:40), recap basketball’s exhibiton win (7:00), break down the Illini’s dominant victory against the Huskers (13:25), and examine the 2023 football schedule (34:40). We finish the episode by highlighting our Illini of the Week (38:25).

Check out this week’s episode HERE.