This Week in Illini Athletics: Oct. 3 - 9, 2022

Football (4-1 Overall, 1-1 Big Ten)

Last Week: What is there to say that hasn’t been said yet?

For those who have been living under a rock, the Illini strolled into Camp Randall and gave the Wisconsin Badgers a whooping, and by whooping I mean whooping. Illinois dominated all fashions of the game and has officially put the Big Ten West on notice. I know our saying around here is “Stay for the inevitable heartbreak,” which is true, but until that day comes I and the rest of the Illini faithful will be backing this team all the way to the Big Ten Championship. Would we get destroyed by Ohio State? Absolutely, but hey I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Did I mention the Badgers only had 2 rushing yards?!?!?! Ok I need to stop.

Final: Illinois 34 - Wisconsin 10

Full game recap here:

Climbing the national ranks.



#1 scoring defense

#3 total defense

#3 rushing defense

Nation’s lowest opponent passer rating #Illini | #HTTO | #famILLy pic.twitter.com/zuZ5pgnp3w — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 2, 2022

This Week: The Illini now have to prove that last Saturday’s game was no fluke. Illinois will be facing off against another B1G west ‘powerhouse’ in the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday in Champaign. If you are able, please show up and be loud at Memorial Stadium—the boys need all the help they can get.

Women’s Soccer (6-5-2 Overall, 1-3-1 Big Ten)

Last Week: The women’s soccer team took a step back last week after failing to pick up a win.

vs. Iowa - The Hawkeyes coming into this matchup held a record of 0-2-1 in the Big Ten 3-4-4 overall. With all the pressure to turn their season around you can say the Hawkeyes wanted it more than the Illini, and that seemed to be the case in the first 15 minutes. Iowa put up a total of 5 early shots on the Illini, and the sixth shot found the net in the 22nd minute. The rest of the half passed quietly for the Illini, and it wasn’t until the 66th minute that Aleah Treiterer tied it up for the Illini. The Fighting Illini are a dangerous team when they have momentum, as six minutes later Maeve Jones broke the tie, 2-1. The lead did not last long however: two minutes later the Hawkeyes answered, ending the match in a 2-2 tie.

Final: Illinois 2 - Iowa 2

vs. #8 Northwestern - The Wildcats are a top premier soccer program this year with a record of 9-1-2, and they proved it. The Illini early went on the offensive shooting at will, but after fouls on Illini’s Sarah Foley and Ashley Cathro, Northwestern was rewarded a penalty kick goal. Again the first half came to a close with little action, but the second half opened up with the Illini being the aggressor. It seems like the Illini were a little too aggressive, as they were called for another penalty kick in favor of the Wildcats. After an amazing penalty save by Julia Cili, the Northwestern was able to corral the rebound and send it into the net. Nine minutes later they struck again. With the Illini being down three scores late into the match, they forced their frustration out on NW, allowing them to tack on another penalty goal. They Illini finished this game with a total of 18 fouls.

Final: Illinois 0 - Northwestern 4

This Week: The soccer team only has one match this week at Purdue on Sunday.

Volleyball (7-7 Overall, 2-2 Big Ten)

Last Week: The Illini went up against the hardest part of their schedule, facing off against two top-ten ranked opponents. Illinois fought so incredibly hard to get their season back on track.

vs. #5 Purdue - The Boilermakers travel to Champaign to take on the Illini in Huff Hall. Purdue started off the match with a statement run of 6 straight points. The Illini did not fret, though, as they were able to get the set within four. Purdue did not want the Illini to hang on any longer as they put them away with a 25-17 set win. The second set was identical to the first. Back and forth it went in the beginning, but the Boilermakers pulled away, winning the set 25-17 again. With the Illini’s backs against the wall they had to dig deep if they wanted a chance of staying alive. After matching Purdue early, the Illini would go on a 12 to 3 run to create massive breathing room. Purdue wouldn’t go away easy as they gave the Illini a run for their money, but eventually lost the set 25-23. The Illini then gave Purdue a taste of their own medicine taking the 4th set by a score of 25-17. The final set saw the Illini take a 3 point lead early, but the Boilermakers slowly fought back. With the set at 13 each, Purdue would go on to 3 of the last 4 point to take the set and the match.

Set 1: Illinois 17 - Purdue 25

Set 2: Illinois 17 - Purdue 25

Set 3: Illinois 25 - Purdue 23

Set 4: Illinois 25 - Purdue 17

Set 5: Illinois 14 - Purdue 16

Final: Illinois 2 - Purdue 3

vs. #8 Wisconsin: Back to back hard contest for the Illini, but they were prepared for task at hand. Fast forwarding mid-way through the first set, the Illini were facing a 5 point deficient. They were able clear the deficient and take the lead with a 6 point swing. Wisconsin would go on to battle the Illini to the end but would eventually drop the set 27-25. Illinois found its self in yet another crazy back and forth a fair, but were unable to come out with it losing 25-20. With the sets knotted up at one a piece, the third was one for the ages. The third set featured a 7-point run by the Illini, the Badgers followed it up with a 6-point run of their own. The big runs did not end there, as the Illini went on a 6-point run that elevated them to a set 3 win. Illinois finally held the advantage, but their advantage slowly slipped away after the Badgers took the 4th set on the back of a 10 to 3 run. The Illini found themselves in a 5th set yet again against a top ranked opponent. This time however, the Illini could not come close. Wisconsin would go on to win the match.

Set 1: Illinois 27 - Wisconsin 25

Set 2: Illinois 20 - Wisconsin 25

Set 3: Illinois 25 - Wisconsin 22

Set 4: Illinois 19 - Wisconsin 25

Set 5: Illinois 5 - Wisconsin 15

Final: Illinois 2 - Wisconsin 3

Fourth time in the last six matches we've forced a match to go the distance#Illini pic.twitter.com/1vumA65MJg — Illinois Volleyball (@IlliniVBall) October 2, 2022

This Week: Illinois will continue B1G play with matchups against Maryland and Penn State.

Women’s Golf

Last Week: Illinois finished up at the Schooner Fall Classic in Oklahoma early last week. Illinois finished 14th overall out of 16 participating schools. Individually Crystal Wang and Isabel Sy both tied for 5th overall shooting 203, -7 under par.

Career-best fifth place finish

Career-low 54-hole total



Isabel Sy earns her first-ever Big Ten weekly award following her performance at the Schooner Fall Classic!#Illini ⛳️ | #HTTO pic.twitter.com/ktaQRoRGd5 — Illinois W Golf (@IlliniWGolf) September 29, 2022

This Week: The Women’s Golf team takes a week off before returning to action hosting the Illini Women’s Invitational.

#8 Men’s Golf

Last Week: Boom! Men’s golf does it again. The Folds of Honor Collegiate title is coming home to Champaign. The Illini as a team shot 854, -10 under par. The Illini would wind up being the only school to finish under par. Jackson Buchanan and Adrien Dumont de Chassart tied for 3rd, shooting -4 under par. Tommy Kuhl also finished in the top 5, shooting a 213, -3 under.

Solid week ends with a



The & followed yesterday's surge with a strong finish in Round 3 to claim the team title at the inaugural @FoldsofHonor Collegiate at @AmericanDunes!



More ➡️ https://t.co/HWlKMTABlo #Illini | #HTTO pic.twitter.com/0W0qhaD0o7 — Illinois M Golf (@IlliniMGolf) September 28, 2022

This Week: The Folds of Honor Collegiate champions will take a 2-week break before returning to action in Dayton, Ohio.

Women’s Tennis

Last Week: Emily Casati, Kida Ferrari and Kasia Treiber traveled down to Alabama to compete in the Bama Five-In-The-Fall outing where they managed to pick up 6 wins (5 singles, 1 Double). At the ITA Women’s All American Championships, Kate Duong and Ashley Yeah were both able to advance to the Pre-Qualifying Round in Singles. Kate Duong was able to move onto the qualifying round, defeating Duke’s Elizabeth Coleman.

Back at it today and looking to close the weekend out on a high note!



https://t.co/o8eWeyqxKU pic.twitter.com/Bsbz2uZ7a4 — Illinois W Tennis (@IlliniWTennis) October 2, 2022

This Week: Kate and Ashley will finish up at ITA, and will rejoin the rest of the team for their trip down to Vanderbilt.

Men’s Tennis

Last Week: The Illini left Michigan State with a total of 9 wins. Illinois was headlined by Sophomore Mathis Debru who was able to pick up three total wins in singles. Debru would go on to team up with Kenta Miyoshi in doubles as they went 2-1 on the weekend.

:



Horve, Miyoshi, Debru, and Meister each pick up another singles win



Petrov and Okonkwo go 2 and 0 in singles #Illini | #HTTO pic.twitter.com/wPMmiyKAkf — Illinois M Tennis (@IlliniMTennis) October 2, 2022

This Week: Oliver Stuart, Alex Petrov, Nic Meister, & Hunter Heck will finish up the ITA Men’s All American Championships.

Cross Country

Last Week: Both Men’s and Women’s cross country teams attended the Gans Creek Classic at Columbia, MO. The Women’s team finished first overall, with the help of the overall women’s champion Olivia Howell. The Men’s team finished the weekend with a spot on the podium, at second place.

Strong showings from our men and women today!



Women’s team

@oliviahowell117

Men’s team⁰

Full results ⟶ https://t.co/3IujtHPU86 pic.twitter.com/IXdZnVdn3B — Illinois Track & XC (@IlliniTrackXC) September 30, 2022

Next Week: Cross Country has the week off.

Softball (Fall Ball: 8-0 Overall)

Last Week: The ladies swept the weekend again, as they continue to dominate the region.

Illinois 7 - Illinois Wesleyan 1

- Illinois Wesleyan 1 Illinois 9 - Kaskaskia 1

- Kaskaskia 1 Illinois 3 - Loyola Chicago 0

- Loyola Chicago 0 Illinois 22 - Danville 3

This Week: The Illini will have their Orange & Blue World Series and Alumni Game this week!

Baseball (Fall Ball: 2-1 Overall)

Last Week: Illinois split the week as they end their fall slate of games.

Illinois 12 - Great Lake Canadians 1

- Great Lake Canadians 1 Illinois 3 - Indiana State 8

Women’s Swimming

Last Week: The Illini finished up their non-competitive Blue vs. Orange swim and dive contest.

Raise your hand if you’re ready for meet week! ‍♀️ ‍♀️



See you 9am this Saturday at the Arc Pool for our Orange vs. Blue meet!#Illini | #HTTO pic.twitter.com/fHeAHjvqXx — Illinois Swim & Dive (@IlliniSwimDive) September 27, 2022

This Week: The Women’s swimming team will travel to Indiana State for their first contest of the season.