How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 17 Illinois (6-1) at Nebraska (3-4)
Game Time: 2:30 p.m.
TV Channel: ABC
Online Streaming: ESPN3
Radio: All Illinois football games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL -7.5 / O/U 50.5
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Bret Bielema (11-8, 2nd season)
2021 Record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Interim Head Coach: Mickey Joseph (2-2, 1st season)
2021 Record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?
Aug. 28, 2021: Illinois 30, Nebraska 22
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A new era beckons. And this one looks different.
After a decade of (mostly) misery for Illinois Football, the debut of head coach Bret Bielema gave Illini nation plenty to cheer about Saturday afternoon in a 30-22 win over Nebraska.
The Illini, now back-to-back winners against the Cornhuskers (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) for the first time in nearly a century, withstood the loss of a starting quarterback, a missed field goal, and hot weather to open both the Big Ten and college football season with a victory on the national stage.
