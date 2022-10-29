How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 17 Illinois (6-1) at Nebraska (3-4)

Game Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV Channel: ABC

Online Streaming: ESPN3

Radio: All Illinois football games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -7.5 / O/U 50.5

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (11-8, 2nd season)

2021 Record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Interim Head Coach: Mickey Joseph (2-2, 1st season)

2021 Record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A new era beckons. And this one looks different.

After a decade of (mostly) misery for Illinois Football, the debut of head coach Bret Bielema gave Illini nation plenty to cheer about Saturday afternoon in a 30-22 win over Nebraska.

The Illini, now back-to-back winners against the Cornhuskers (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) for the first time in nearly a century, withstood the loss of a starting quarterback, a missed field goal, and hot weather to open both the Big Ten and college football season with a victory on the national stage.