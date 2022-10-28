How to Watch Illinois vs. Quincy: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 23 Illinois vs. Quincy (EXHIBITION)

Game Time: 7 p.m.

TV Channel: N/A

Online Streaming: BTN+

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits:

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (6th season)

2021-22 Record: 23-10 (15-5 Big Ten), lost in Round of 32

Gameday Reading:

Quincy Hawks

Head Coach: Steve Hawkins (yes, Steve HAWKins coaches the HAWKS)

2021 Record: 15-16 (7-12 Great Lakes Valley Conference)

Gameday Reading:

I’m sorry. We’re focused on football and didn’t write anything about Quincy.

What Happened The Last Time Illinois Played?

Luke Goode and RJ Melendez were 2 years old the last time Illinois made it to the Sweet 16.

They won’t be 19 when the Illini make their next.

On the backs of the freshmen and All-American Kofi Cockburn, the Illini nearly roared back to another ugly NCAA Tournament win to advance to the second weekend for the first time since 2005, but a late run by Houston was enough to propel the Cougars to a 68-53 victory at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.